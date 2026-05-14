'Mission Not Over': Israel Defence Minister Warns Of Resuming War

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz affirmed on Thursday that it is ready and may resume its military war against Iran to accomplish its strategic objectives.

The comments were made the day after US Vice President JD Vance stated that negotiations with Iran were progressing but that any agreement must guarantee Tehran does not get nuclear weapons.

While speaking at a military memorial service, Katz declared, "Our mission is not over. We must complete the goals of the campaign in a way that ensures Iran will not again become a threat to the existence of Israel, to US forces ... for generations to come."

"We are prepared for the possibility that we will soon be required to act again to ensure these goals are achieved," he said.

ALSO READ: Trump, Xi Agree Iran 'Can Never Have Nuclear Weapon', 'Can't Control Hormuz', Says White House

To undermine Iran's state foundations, Israeli leadership has consistently indicated that it is prepared to execute severe, extremely targeted assaults against Iran's vital energy hubs, electrical grids, and economic infrastructure.

After an explosive drone fired from Lebanon hit northern Israel earlier on Thursday, injuring three people, Katz also discussed Hezbollah's use of drones.

"We are well aware of the drone threat," he stated. "Alongside solutions that have already been deployed in the field, there are several additional technological and operational solutions, and the entire defence establishment is mobilised on the issue. Hezbollah will bear the entire cost," Katz declared.

ALSO READ: 'Lose-Lose Proposition For All Sides': Iran's Araghchi Speaks On US War At Delhi BRICS Meet

Israel has carried out lethal daily raids in Lebanon despite a shaky ceasefire, and its ground forces have increased their activities in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has retaliated by employing rockets and drones to assault soldiers across the border region.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.