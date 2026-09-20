Mass Drone War: Ukraine Launches Largest Attack On Moscow; Russian Strike Kills Three Kids In Kyiv

Ukrainian forces launched more than 1,000 drones at targets across Russia overnight, Russian officials said on Sunday, in what Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described as the largest-ever drone attack on the Russian capital. Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes in Ukraine killed four civilians in the Kyiv region, including three children and a woman, Reuters reported.

A mother and her two 3-year-old children were killed when a Russian drone struck their home. A fourth victim, a young girl, later died in hospital after being wounded in a separate strike in another district, Kyiv Regional Governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

ALSO READ: Camp David Exit Follows Middle-East Flare-Up: Did Houthi Strikes Trigger Trump's Return?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

While, Moscow Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov posted on social media that two people, a 44-year-old woman and an elderly man, were killed in separate incidents across two locations.

Vorobyov stated that a drone crash sparked a fire in a 21-story building, forcing the evacuation of 400 people, though he did not identify where the drones originated.

Sobyanin said around 450 drones were destroyed while approaching Moscow. Some drones struck the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building, he said, although officials did not immediately provide a full assessment of the damage or casualties.

"The unprecedented attack was clearly planned with the aim of disrupting the elections. The enemy did not succeed," he posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X, commended the long-range strikes, stating that they delivered a "very significant impact" in the Moscow region overnight.

"One of Russia's key oil industry facilities and the aggressor's logistics facility were hit. These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine," he added.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces intercepted and destroyed about 1,100 Ukrainian drones across the country, including over the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea.

The large-scale attack came on the third and final day of Russia's parliamentary elections, the country's first wartime parliamentary vote. The election has been held amid the Kremlin's continued political dominance and limited opposition to President Vladimir Putin's policies.

The Kyiv region experienced more than 24 hours of sustained attacks, damaging 31 sites across five districts, according to Tkachenko. The southwestern Fastiv district was the hardest-hit area, with 24 sites damaged. The affected locations included residential homes, industrial and utility facilities, an agricultural enterprise and vehicles.

ALSO READ: Saudi's Fuel Depot Hit Near Riyadh Airport In Houthi Missile Barrage: Watch Video

The latest strikes come amid continued Russian drone attacks on Kyiv and surrounding areas in recent weeks, while Ukraine has increasingly carried out long-range drone attacks against targets inside Russia.

(With the AP inputs)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.