Iran War: Amid Fears Of Escalation, Lufthansa Cancels Tehran Flights Till April-End

Lufthansa, the German aviation group, has put a halt to its flights to and from Tehran until April-end, while extending the suspension of its flights to several major destinations in the Middle East as well.

The airline has decided to do so in the wake of the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Flights of the airline remain suspended to major destinations, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The flights to and from Tehran will remain halted till April 30, inclusive,” media reports suggested. Lufthansa has said that it was closely monitoring regional security conditions.

The airline, while maintaining communication with authorities, has also suspended flights to other destinations, including Larnaca, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, and Ebril. “These changes reflect the airline's commitment to passenger safety, and amid regional instability,” the airline has maintained.

It has advised the passengers to check the Lufthansa website for updated travel information.

The aviation sector has been one of the most severely hit amid the fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Flights to and from most of the countries in the Middle East-Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and others in particular-have remained suspended.

A Bloomberg report suggested that more than 23,000 flights have been cancelled in the region since the fighting began. Emirates, the world's largest international airline, has also extended its suspension of flights to Dubai through the end of Saturday, making it a full week of suspended operations, it added.

Qatar Airways has extended its flight schedules into Friday. Thousands of passengers have remained stranded in the Gulf region. Some have taken circuitous, expensive routes to reach airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Meanwhile, the economy ministry of the United Arab Emirates has said it is establishing safe air corridors, which will allow as many as 48 flights an hour.

