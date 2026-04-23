London Landlords Using 'Muslims Only' And 'Hindus Only' Rental Filters, Violating UK Equality Act: Report

A recent undercover investigation revealed that landlords of Indian origin in London have been found listing rental properties with religion-based preferences, according to an investigation by The Telegraph. The report disclosed that some listings explicitly stated conditions such as “Muslims only” or “Hindus only,” indicating a bias in tenant selection based on religious identity, raising significant legal and ethical concerns regarding fair housing.

According to the report, the rental properties market is openly violating the UK's Equality Act 2010 by listings advertising with taglines on platforms like Telegram, Facebook and Gumtree openly on social media for "only for Muslims", "for two Muslim boys or two Muslim girls", and "Muslims preferred".

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A specific firm is highlighted as a central figure in the controversy, Roshan Properties, which maintained a presence on platforms like TikTok and Facebook, reportedly posted multiple listings including phrases such as "prefer Muslim boy," "one double room is available for Muslims," and "suitable for Punjabi boys."

An undercover reporter, posing as a prospective tenant, contacted a landlord regarding a room advertised for £450 per month, only to be summarily rejected on religious grounds.

The listing in question specifically sought a "Muslim boy or girl." When the reporter attempted to inquire about the property, the landlord reportedly refused to consider any non-Muslim applicants, ending the phone call abruptly once the reporter's background was discussed.

The Telegraph report also highlighted several "Hindus only" listings, alongside advertisements targeting specific linguistic and regional backgrounds from the Indian subcontinent. Specific mentions of people from Kerala, Haryana, and Gujarat. Linguistic background also mentioned, listings explicitly seeking Punjabi or Gujarati speakers.

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Landlords and letting agents in the United Kingdom are facing increased scrutiny over discriminatory rental advertisements. Listings specifying preferences such as "Muslim only" and "Hindu only" are in direct violation of the Equality Act 2010, which prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, and other protected characteristics.

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