'Leave Iran Now, Monitor Local Media': US Issues Advisory For Citizens As Airspace Partially Reopens

The United States government on Wednesday issued an urgent security alert for American citizens inside Iran, urging them to leave the country immediately as Iran's airspace partially reopened following weeks of conflict between the two nations.

The advisory, posted by the US State Department's official travel account on Wednesday evening, said, "US citizens should leave Iran now, monitor local media for updates, and consult with commercial carriers for additional information on flights out of Iran."

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The alert, issued as Iran's airspace reopened partially on April 21 after being closed during the active phase of the US-Iran war, outlined multiple exit routes available to Americans still in the country.

"Americans seeking to depart Iran may also depart by land to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan," the advisory stated, while adding a critical warning, "US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border area."

The advisory also flagged the risk of deliberate obstruction by Iranian authorities. "Be aware that the Iranian government may prevent US citizens from departing or charge an 'exit fee' for departures from Iran," it warned.

In a specific note for dual nationals, the alert stated that "US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports."

Iran: As of April 21, Iran's airspace has partially reopened. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now, monitor local media for updates, and consult with commercial carriers for additional information on flights out of Iran. Americans seeking to depart Iran may also depart by land to… pic.twitter.com/yvVIqO0XoJ — TravelGov (@TravelGov) April 22, 2026

The advisory comes at a volatile moment in the US-Iran standoff.

A two-week ceasefire, which had been set to expire Wednesday, was extended by US President Trump at the request of Pakistani mediators — though the US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains firmly in place.

Meanwhile, peace talks in Islamabad remain stalled, with allegedly Iran's civilian and military leadership sharply divided over whether to engage with Washington's conditions.

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The partial reopening of Iranian airspace signals a fragile easing of hostilities, but US officials have made clear the situation remains deeply uncertain.

With US Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Islamabad for a second round of peace talks postponed indefinitely and Tehran refusing to formally commit to negotiations, American citizens on the ground in Iran face an unpredictable and potentially dangerous environment.

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