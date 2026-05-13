Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, Tim Cook: Full List Of CEOs Joining Trump For High-Profile China Visit

United States President Donald Trump departed for Beijing today (May 13) accompanied by a powerhouse delegation of American CEOs, signalling a high-stakes pivot toward economic diplomacy ahead of his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dismissing claims Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had not been invited as "fake news", Trump confirmed Huang was indeed part of the elite group of "the world's greatest business leaders" accompanying him to Beijing.

The trip to China, described by the White House as an "unprecedented opportunity" to recalibrate US-China relations, includes approximately 16 titans of industry from the technology, finance, and aerospace sectors as part of the delegation.

Top American business leaders include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

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According to The Post, Trump mentioned the names and stated the objective was to urge President Xi to "open up" Chinese markets further for U.S. firms.

"CNBC incorrectly reported that the Great Jensen Huang of Nvidia was not invited to the incredible gathering of the World's Greatest Businessmen/women proudly going to China. In actuality, Jensen is currently on Air Force One and, unless I ask him to leave, which is highly unlikely, CNBC's reporting is incorrect or, as they say in politics, FAKE NEWS! It is an honour to have Jensen, Elon, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, Stephen Schwarzman, Kelly Ortberg (Boeing), Brian Sikes (Cargill), Jane Fraser (Citi), Larry Culp (GE Aerospace), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and many others journeying to the Great Country of China, where I will be asking President Xi, a leader of extraordinary distinction, to “open up” China so that these brilliant people can work their magic and help bring the People's Republic to an even higher level!"

In a addition to the high-profile US delegation heading to Beijing, Huang boarded Air Force One during a refuelling stop in Alaska on Wednesday, joining Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk for the final leg of the journey.

Hi from the Alaska refuel. Nvida CEO Jensen Huang boarding Air Force One here to join President Trump on China trip. Elon Musk is also on the plane pic.twitter.com/KKp9TaJTS8 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 13, 2026

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