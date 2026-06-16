JD Vance Explains What's There In Peace Deal; Says Iran Will Never Get Dime Of US Taxpayers Money

US Vice President JD Vance stepped up as the administration's chief public defender of the US-Iran peace deal on Tuesday, outlining its key provisions across multiple media appearances and firmly rejecting suggestions that American taxpayer funds would flow to Tehran under any scenario.

In a video posted to his personal X account, Vance laid out what he described as the deal's two defining outcomes.

"Number one, what this deal means is that the Straits of Hormuz are open immediately. You're already seeing oil and gas prices come down just over the past 24 hours," he said. "Number two, it ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

Vance credited President Trump with having "completely decimated Iran's nuclear program" through military action before the deal was struck, and framed the agreement as offering Iran a binary choice.

"This deal really has two pathways. On the one hand, if the Iranians make the long-term commitments never to rebuild, then they're going to be welcomed into the world economy. If, on the other hand, they try to rebuild that nuclear program, they're never going to have the resources in order to," he said.

"So it's a win-win for the American people. We ensure Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon either way." he added.

Appearing separately on Fox News' Hannity, Vance was pressed directly on whether Iran would ever receive American taxpayer dollars. He flatly ruled it out.

"They never get a dime of American taxpayer money ever. There's a lot of economic benefit in the United States relieving a lot of sanctions and welcoming them back into the world economy," he said.

ALSO READ: US Intelligence Casts Doubt On Iran's Commitment To Peace Deal Over Nuclear Concessions: Report

Vance further said, "The Iranians don't get a dime unless they behave and change their behavior," adding that Trump's message to Tehran was: "We want you to be a successful country, but for you to be a successful country, you've gotta give up on this desire to have a nuclear weapon."

On social media, Vance wrote that "President Trump's efforts to establish peace have paid off for the American people, despite countless attempts to thwart it by people who hate America and President Trump."

The Vice President said the coming months would be the test. "Over the next few months, we're going to see if they're serious about dismantling that program for the long term," he said.

ALSO READ: 'Prepared For All Options': Iran Says What's Agreed On In MoU Is Key Step Toward Ending War

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