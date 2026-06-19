JD Vance Delays Switzerland Trip For Talks With Iranian Negotiators

US Vice President JD Vance has put off his visit to Switzerland for talks with Iranian negotiators, with the White House citing logistical issues. The negotiations, aimed at working out the technical aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the US and Iran, were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

However, Vance had raised doubts about travelling to Lucerne in Switzerland for talks, with Iranian negotiators saying the date was yet to be fixed.

“As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.

“But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable. As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps,” the spokesperson said.

United States President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, signed a peace deal on Thursday aimed at ending the months-long conflict in West Asia.

The deal took effect immediately and extended the ceasefire, giving each side 60 days to negotiate the technical details of the issues mentioned in the 14-point MoU.

Addressing a press conference at the White House on Thursday, Vance said the US was committed to “implement our side" of the first phase of the peace deal signed with Iran.

He said the 60-day period stipulated in the MoU commenced on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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