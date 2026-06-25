Israel, Lebanon Deny Reports of Israeli Withdrawal From Southern Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon have denied reports that Israeli forces have withdrawn from parts of occupied southern Lebanon, contradicting comments from a US State Department official who said Israel had taken steps to reduce its military presence in the area.

The remarks come as Washington-backed talks continue over a proposal that would see Israeli forces transfer some territory seized during the conflict with Hezbollah to the Lebanese Armed Forces, a move aimed at restoring Lebanese control over occupied areas.

A US State Department official described the reported redeployment as a confidence-building measure. "Israel has already taken a concrete step by pulling back from a part of its buffer zone. This is a significant demonstration of good faith toward Lebanon's legitimate government," the official said, according to reports.

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According to Reuters, the official added that the proposed "pilot zone" framework is intended to ensure the "complete and verifiable destruction of Hezbollah's weapons and infrastructure and the dismantlement of non-state armed groups".

"The (Lebanese Armed Forces) should now move in and verifiably clear out terrorist weapons and infrastructure. This model will be repeated across South Lebanon, enabling the safe return of displaced families, reconstruction of the south, and the restoration of full Lebanese sovereignty," the official said.

However, a senior Israeli defence official told Reuters that Israel's position remains unchanged and that the military is not withdrawing from its so-called buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

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A senior Lebanese military official also disputed the US assessment, telling Reuters that recent developments on the ground "show the opposite of a pullback".

According to the Lebanese official, Israeli forces have continued to enforce the buffer zone and have restricted access to the area, including for Lebanese army personnel.

The issue remains central to ongoing Israeli-Lebanese discussions in Washington, even as broader regional diplomacy involving Iran and the United States reshapes the geopolitical landscape.

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