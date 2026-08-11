Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Two Daughters Inside Five-Star Hotel, Attempts Suicide

A 40 year old man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters inside a five-star hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, August 10, before attempting to taking his own life according to the police.

Police identified the accused as SG Imran, while the two girls were aged 10 and five, the police stated as cited by India Today.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Mithun Kumar, housekeeping staff approached the room at around 4 pm on Monday, and received no response from inside.

The New Indian Express reported that security personnel subsequently entered the room and found two girls dead on the bed. Imran was found in the bathroom with a severe injury to his neck and lying in a pool of blood. He was then rushed to Manipal Hospital by hotel security staff.

The Police suspect Imran strangled both his daughters before allegedly cutting his own throat with a knife in an apparent suicide attempt, India Today reported.

A note recovered from the hotel room has emerged as a key part of the investigation, with the police saying that the note referred to a marital dispute between Imran and his wife.

According to the police cited by India Today, Imran's note alleged that he suspected his wife of having an affair with another man and claimed to have evidence of the alleged relationship.

However, the police have not conclusively established the alleged affair as the motive behind the killings. Investigators are examining the note, Imran's personal circumstances and other evidence in order to determine what led to the incident, the New Indian Express reported.

The police are also investigating why Imran booked the hotel room and are gathering information about his personal and family circumstances surrounding the girls' deaths.

NDTV reported that Imran is in critical condition after being shifted to Manipal Hospital. The two children's bodies were recovered from the hotel room and a police investigation is underway.

The Kempagowda International Airport police are handling the case and are working to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the exact motive behind the deaths, the New Indian Express reported.

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