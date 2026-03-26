US, Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Offer, Issues New Counterproposal

The conflict in the Middle East entered its 27th day, with efforts underway to bring peace in the region. Operation Epic Fury, the US-led campaign launched on February 28 alongside Israeli efforts, aims to degrade Iran's missile capabilities, naval forces, proxy networks, and nuclear-related infrastructure.

Nearly a month into the war, the Donald Trump administration in the US has called for a truce, a proposal rejected by Tehran. Iran on Wednesday made it clear that it will end the ongoin war only on its own timeline and conditions, dismissing a US-backed proposal as inadequate and disconnected from ground realities.

The Trump administration had offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. The plan was reportedly submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, who have offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intercepted Iranian missiles and drones as the United Nations sounded the alarm over the consequences of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.