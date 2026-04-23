'Bad Faith, Siege, Threats': Iran Lists Reasons Halting Peace Talks With US, Calls Out Trump's 'Hypocrisy'

Iran on Thursday called out US President Donald Trump's ‘hypocrisy' and listed reasons halting peace negotiations with the United States, amid an extended ceasefire.

The remarks came after Trump hinted that a second round of negotiations could take place as early as Friday.

In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic country has consistently supported dialogue and agreements, and accused the US of undermining negotiations through what he described as bad faith, threats and coercive policies.

"Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement," adding that "bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation," Pezeshkian wrote.

Further targeting Trump without naming, he said, "The world is witnessing your hypocritical empty talk and the contradiction between your claims and your actions."

جمهوری اسلامی ایران همواره از گفتگو و توافق استقبال کرده و می‌کند. بدعهدی، محاصره و تهدید مانع اصلی مذاکره واقعی است‌. دنیا شاهد پرحرفی‌های مزورانه و تناقض ادعا و عمل شماست. https://t.co/wNLZayW5gX — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 22, 2026

The remarks echoed a similar post published a day earlier, in which the Iranian president said on similar lines stating, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so. Breach of commitments, blockade and threats are main obstacles to genuine negotiations. World sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions." [sic]

On Wednesday, Trump said that he was willing to grant a three-to-five-day extension to the ceasefire with Iran to give it more time to present a unified proposal to end the seven-week war.

So far, Iran has not given substantive response to the latest US proposal and refused to commit to a second round of talks in Pakistan, which eventually did not take place.

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