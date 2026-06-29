Iran Supreme Leader Underlines 'Mutual Respect' In Response To Modi's Greetings: Report

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Eid al-Adha greetings, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, emphasised that the long-standing friendship between Iran and India is "founded on mutual respect and shared interests", according to reports.

Khamenei was optimistic that bilateral ties would keep growing. This was his first direct correspondence with Modi since taking over from his father, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in February,

The conversation comes after Modi received a formal invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the late Supreme Leader's official burial.

"The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, thanked Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, for the Eid al-Adha greetings and stressed the significance of deepening the two nations' long-standing cordial ties," news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I have received Your Excellency's message of congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha. While expressing my sincere appreciation and extending my reciprocal congratulations, I am confident that the historic friendship between our two countries, founded on mutual respect and shared interests, will continue to be further strengthened and expanded through the efforts of our two governments," the report quoted Mojtaba Khamenei as saying. "I pray to Almighty God for the prosperity and continued success of the Government and the great people of India."

Modi was earlier invited by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. India will be represented at Ali Khamenei's state burial by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

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