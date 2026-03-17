Tehran Seizes Hundreds Of Starlink Devices Sent By 'American-Zionist Enemy': Iranian Intelligence Ministry

Iran, amid an internet blackout in the country, has identified Starlink connections, up and running, and has so far seized hundreds of such systems from across the country. Iran has said that the systems have been smuggled into Iran by the United States and Israel.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX. The company provides high-speed internet by connecting Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites. Starlink currently provides internet services in around 150 countries.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry has said that it has seized hundreds of Starlink systems, in a statement cited by Iran's Tasnim news agency. The ministry has said that it would continue to track down illicit Starlink systems.

"Until all satellite terminals serving the enemy are fully identified," the statement read, adding that acquiring or using a Starlink system was a "crime" that can be punished with the "severest penalties during wartime"

The statement said that the punishments can be severe, especially for those who are "connected to or acting on behalf of the enemy".

Meanwhile, the official Mehr news agency has quoted officials saying that the equipment was sent by "American-Zionist enemy" and these devices formed part of foreign efforts to undermine Iran.

The internet blackout in Iran has now been enforced for over 18 days. Only some users in the country have access to the internet as the war rages.

Also Read: Iran's Internet Goes Dark As US Agencies Spar On VPN Funding

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