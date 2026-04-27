Iran President Pezeshkian Seen Assisting Patients in Viral Video Amid Conflict, Draws Mixed Reactions Online

A viral video circulating on social media platforms has put Masoud Pezeshkian in the spotlight, showing the Iranian president appearing to perform medical duties and interact with citizens, drawing mixed reactions online.

The video, shared on X by Official Account of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran- Hyderabad, India, claims: “Dear Americans!! you can find the name of Dr. Pezeshkian, the President of Islamic Republic of IRAN, on the list of ‘Online Doctor Directory', yes, we are different.” The post adds that Pezeshkian is “a highly experienced medical specialist with over 30 years of expertise in cardiovascular surgery.”

Dear Americans!! you can find the name of Dr. Pezeshkian, the President of Islamic Republic of IRAN, on the list of "Online Doctor Directory", yes, we are different.



????Dr. Pezeshkian is a highly experienced medical specialist with over 30 years of expertise in cardiovascular… pic.twitter.com/PwnlyZEqJB — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) April 27, 2026

In the purported footage, the Iranian president is seen inside what appears to be an operating room, dressed in medical scrubs and assisting during a heart procedure.

Other clips show him walking through hospital corridors, greeting patients and attendants. A separate segment shows him moving through a marketplace, shaking hands and embracing people amid the ongoing conflict.

While the authenticity and timing of the video could not be independently verified, it has triggered a wave of reactions, ranging from praise for his medical background to scepticism over the optics of a sitting president engaging in such activities.

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A social media user on X wrote, “What a honor for being president at same time saving life of your people both ae doctor and military. And yet western leaders lecture us well Done Mr Masoud Pezeshkian. (sic)”

Multiple media reports said that Pezeshkian, who assumed office in July 2024, is a trained cardiovascular surgeon and a former health minister. According to publicly available information, he has over three decades of experience in the medical field and has served as a professor at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences.

His dual identity as both a political leader and a medical professional has remained a focal point of public discussion, with the viral video adding a new dimension to that narrative.

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