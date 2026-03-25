Iran Denies Any Talks With US, Calls Diplomacy A 'Betrayal' Amid Ongoing Conflict

Iran has firmly denied any ongoing negotiations with the United States, dismissing recent claims by US President Donald Trump as unfounded.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said there has been no contact between Tehran and Washington since the conflict escalated in late February. “We made it clear yesterday there is no talks or negotiations between Iran and the US,” Baqaei said, according to Fars News.

He reiterated that position in an interview with India Today, stating, “There has been no contact between Iran and the US in the past 24 days.”

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Baqaei also launched a sharp critique of US diplomacy, alleging that previous negotiation efforts were undermined by military action. “We've had a very catastrophic experience… of US diplomacy,” he said.

“We were attacked two times within a span of nine months when we were in the middle of a negotiating process… So this was a betrayal of diplomacy.”

According to the spokesperson, Washington engaged in talks with Tehran on two occasions, only to follow them with attacks, an approach he described as fundamentally eroding trust. He further alleged that joint US-Israeli actions during indirect negotiations amounted to a “betrayal.”

The comments come amid conflicting narratives over possible ceasefire efforts. While Trump recently claimed that talks with Iran were underway, Tehran has categorically rejected the assertion.

Also Read: 'Not Much Time Left To Rescue United States': Iran Issues Stern Warning Amid Trump's Claim Of Talks

Despite ruling out direct engagement, Baqaei acknowledged that several countries have stepped forward to mediate.

“I cannot deny the fact that many countries… have approached Iran with offers to act as mediators,” he said, adding that such messages have been received over the past few days.

However, he stressed that Iran's priority remains self-defence. “Our position is clear: we continue to defend ourselves,” Baqaei said, underscoring that Iranian armed forces remain engaged in protecting the country's territorial integrity.

The latest remarks highlight the widening trust deficit between the two sides, even as diplomatic channels through intermediaries remain theoretically open.

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