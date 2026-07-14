Iran Attacks Two UAE Oil Tankers In Hormuz, One Indian Killed, Six Injured

Iranian cruise missiles struck two United Arab Emirates-flagged oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, killing one Indian crew member and injuring eight others, the UAE Ministry of Defence said, in a fresh escalation of the region's spiralling military conflict.

The tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were hit while transiting the strait's southern shipping lane, within Omani territorial waters, the ministry said in a statement posted on X. The Indian national killed was serving aboard the Mombasa.

Of the eight injured, six are Indian nationals and two are Ukrainian, with four of them in serious condition.

Fires broke out on both vessels following the strikes but have since been brought under control, causing material damage to the ships.

"The Ministry of Defence condemned this blatant attack, which is considered a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region," the statement reads.

It added that the UAE "reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents."

The ministry said it remained on the highest level of readiness to address any threats, and urged the public to rely on official sources rather than circulate rumours or unverified information.

ALSO READ: West Asia Tensions Rise: Yemen Shuts All Airports After Sanaa Gets Bombed

The UAE's Foreign Ministry separately condemned the strikes and conveyed condolences to India, describing the use of the Strait of Hormuz as "a tool for pressure or economic blackmail" that amounted to piracy.

The attack came amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation across the Gulf. It followed the United States resuming strikes on Iran, after President Donald Trump said Washington would reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports.

Sirens sounded across Bahrain on Tuesday morning, with officials there saying air defences had intercepted incoming Iranian aerial attacks.

Iran has not publicly commented on the tanker strikes. Tehran has previously insisted that commercial vessels use a separate shipping lane closer to the Iranian coast and obtain clearance from its authorities.

ALSO READ: US To Get Reimbursed At 20% Of All Cargo Shipped After Hormuz Takeover, Trump Says

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.