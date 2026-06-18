'India Will Always Be On Side Of Peace': PM Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Discusses Aspects Of Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, restating that India will “always be on the side of peace”. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening India-Ukraine relations, expanding economic cooperation, and supporting efforts to achieve peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Following his meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “Met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Evian. In recent times, India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively. This has been reflected in different areas of our cooperation. Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation.”

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He added, “We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre-war period. I also reiterated that India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity above everything else.”

The Ukrainian President also posted on his X account, saying, “I met with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. Our countries have great potential for cooperation, and we are already implementing joint projects. Today, we discussed how to give them even more substance and expand cooperation across various sectors.”

“Importantly, the Prime Minister is interested in developing mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine and sees that this partnership can make our people stronger. There are good industrial and other projects that we can implement together. We agreed that our teams would work through all the details,” Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the current state of bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across trade, industry, and other key sectors. Both sides agreed on the importance of restoring trade relations to pre-war levels, noting that the conflict, which began in February 2022, has significantly disrupted economic exchanges between the two countries.

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