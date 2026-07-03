India Opens Govt Power Tenders To Four Chinese-Backed Companies

Four Chinese-affiliated power equipment manufacturers with domestic factories—TBEA Energy, Nanjing Electric India, New Northeast Electric India, and Taikai Electric (India)—are now permitted to compete on government contracts thanks to a two-year, time-bound exception that India has accepted, Reuters reported.

In order to enhance India's power transmission network, this change aims to ease equipment shortages. India's power ministry requested the exception in January for companies with Indian manufacturing facilities engaged in vital power projects, according to the government order accessed by the news agency.

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As border tensions lessen, India is considering more extensive relaxations on Chinese bidders for government contracts, according to a report earlier this year.

The exemption coincides with India's accelerated transmission network expansion to accommodate growing electricity consumption and the addition of renewable energy sources.

According to the decision, the exemption would last for two years after it was issued and shouldn't be used as a model by other businesses.

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Following the June 2020 Galwan Valley incident, India did not enforce a comprehensive embargo on commerce with China. Instead, it launched a calibrated economic strategy to lessen dependency through app prohibitions, investment screening, and targeted tariffs, even as bilateral trade volumes have subsequently soared to record levels, according to an analytical piece by Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

India's crackdown on Chinese companies continued until 2024, when a thaw emerged with talks gaining traction between both the sides.

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