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SEBI To Allow After-Market Orders During 3:15-3:20 PM CAS Window: Sources

The move is aimed at improving participation and price discovery during the newly introduced closing auction mechanism. The rollout of the proposed change is being prepared and could begin around September 1, sources added.

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SEBI To Allow After-Market Orders During 3:15-3:20 PM CAS Window: Sources
CAS runs from 3:15 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. for stocks in the cash segment that have derivative contracts.
Photo Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering allowing brokers to accept after-market orders (AMOs) during the 3:15-3:20 p.m. transition window of the Closing Auction Session (CAS), sources said.

Under the proposed mechanism, brokers would be permitted to accept orders from clients during the 3:15-3:20 p.m. window, with these orders subsequently pushed into the market after 3:20 p.m., when the order-entry phase of the CAS begins, sources told NDTV Profit.

The move is aimed at improving participation and price discovery during the newly introduced closing auction mechanism.

The rollout of the proposed change is being prepared and could begin around September 1, sources added.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: Exchange Receives NOC From SEBI To List On Dalal Street, Approval Soon

The CAS, which came into effect from August 3, runs from 3:15 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. for stocks in the cash segment that have derivative contracts.

The first five minutes, from 3:15 p.m. to 3:20 p.m., currently serve as the transition period from the continuous trading session to CAS and for calculating the reference price. 

At present, order entry in CAS begins at 3:20 p.m., with both market and limit orders allowed until 3:25 p.m. From 3:25 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., only limit orders can be entered, while the order-entry period closes randomly between 3:28 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Order matching and trade confirmation take place from 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

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