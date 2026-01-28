Ilhan Omar Sprayed With Unknown Substance During Minneapolis Town Hall Attack | Watch Video

In a video of the event, someone in the crowd could be heard saying, “Oh my god, he sprayed something on her.” She continued the town hall after he was ushered out of the room.

United States Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance at a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis on Tuesday. A man wearing a black jacket was tackled to the ground as the audience cheered as he was pinned down and his arms were tied behind his back.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ilhan Omar confirmed she is okay and won't let bullied win. She wrote, "I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don't let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong."

I'm ok. I'm a survivor so this small agitator isn't going to intimidate me from doing my work.



I don't let bullies win.



Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026

The Office of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) issued the following statement following the incident at her town hall in North Minneapolis. "During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe. Security and the Minneapolis Police Department quickly apprehended the individual. He is now in custody."

The town hall meeting, one of Omar's regular community events drew around 100 attendees to a north Minneapolis basement. The meeting focused on the recent presence of federal immigration officials in the area and the second fatal shooting of an American citizen by ICE this month.

During the meeting, Omar called for the abolition of ICE and demanded that Department of Homeland Security Secretary resign or face impeachment. Following her comments, a man attacked her.

Despite officials' requests to end the meeting, Omar insisted on continuing, stating, "We're gonna keep talking... Just give me ten minutes. Please don't let them have the show." The increased immigration enforcement has sparked tensions, with many locals believing it's a response to President Trump's criticism of Omar, whom he has labeled a "radical left lunatic".

