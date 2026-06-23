'IDF Will Continue To Act': Israel Issues Fresh Threats To Attack Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will continue to operate with full freedom of action in southern Lebanon, emphasising that Israeli troops face no restrictions in responding to threats against soldiers or civilians in northern Israel.

"My directive and that of the Minister of Defence to the IDF is clear and has not changed," said Netanyahu. "Our fighters in southern Lebanon have full freedom of action to thwart any direct or emerging threat to them or to the residents of the North."

Speaking on the security situation along Israel's northern border, Netanyahu said the government's directive to the military remains unchanged. He stressed that the IDF is authorised to act against both immediate and emerging threats, underscoring the government's full backing for military operations aimed at safeguarding Israeli communities.

"The IDF has no restrictions in this regard," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel would maintain its presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon. He said, "I stand behind them; the entire nation stands behind them."

According to the Prime Minister, the continued deployment is intended to prevent hostile activities and provide protection to residents living near the Lebanese border.

Netanyahu's remarks come amid ongoing discussions concerning security arrangements between Israel and Lebanon, including issues related to Hezbollah's activities and broader regional stability.

Under the agreed terms, military forces will undergo a series of strategic withdrawals, which specifically involve pulling back units stationed across various minor positions situated along the designated Yellow Line.

The Prime Minister, the Minister of Defence, and the Chief of the General Staff made it clear that the security of Israeli citizens and IDF forces will remain their guiding principle without compromise.

The IDF will resolutely neutralise threats to Israeli citizens and soldiers by dismantling terrorist infrastructure and maintaining the southern Lebanon security zone.



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