'I Don't Know Exactly': Trump Struggles To Name Top Issue For American Voter In Midterm, Then Says This

US President Donald Trump appeared unable to identify the single biggest issue for American voters ahead of the November midterm elections when questioned by reporters outside the White House on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Trump what he believed was the top issue for voters heading into the 2026 midterm elections. Trump replied, “I don't know exactly,” before shifting the focus to his assessment of the US economy rather than naming a specific voter concern.

Trump later stated that the United States was attracting "trillions of dollars of investment" and claimed that the country had more jobs and more people working than at any point in its history.

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He claimed that the poverty rate was at its lowest level ever and stated that this included African American, Asian American and Hispanic American populations. He further claimed that individuals were making more money than ever before.

This exchange between Trump and the press comes less than a month before the November 3, 2026 US midterm elections in which the voters will determine control of the Congress for the next two years.

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What are the top issues according to voters?

Recent polling indicates that economic concerns including affordability, inflation and the broader cost of living are among the biggest concerns for voters, creating a contrast with Trump's emphasis on economic achievements.

A Pew Research Center survey conducted in July found that 29 percent of registered voters named economic issues as the issue they most wanted congressional candidates to discuss, with cost of living and affordability alone accounting for 15 percent.

A separate Economist/YouGov poll published on Tuesday found that 37 percent of Americans selected inflation and prices as the most important issue from a list of 15 issues. The same poll found that 47 percent of Americans considered the US economy to be in poor shape, matching the highest level recorded by the survey since September 2023. The poll also showed Trump's handling of inflation and prices was a weak point, with 26 percent approving of his performance on the issue and 69 percent disapproving.

This issue is particularly relevant for Trump because his approval on the economy has weakened. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll put Trump;s overall approval rating at 32 percent, a record low in that poll. The poll found that cost of living was the top issue Americans said would determine how they vote in November, while only 17 percent approved of Trump's handling of the issue.

Reuters also reported that high gasoline and diesel prices have become a political problem for Republicans, particularly amid the ongoing Iran conflict and its impact on energy prices. Trump stated that he was considering suspending the federal gasoline tax as high fuel prices increasingly affect Americans and has become an issue ahead of the midterms.

Trump's Economic Message Ahead of Midterms

Trump has increasingly focused his campaign messaging on investments, jobs and economic achievements as Republicans seek to retain control of Congress in the November elections.

On Tuesday, Trump travelled to Maryland to highlight a $3.7 billion investment by defence contractor Anduril Industries aimed at expanding US shipbuilding and producing submarine components, the Associated Press reported.

The economic message comes as Republicans face voter concerns over high prices, inflation and gasoline costs ahead of the midterms. Reuters reported that the US unemployment rate stood at 4.2 percent ahead of the elections, a historically low level, although hiring has slowed and inflation-adjusted income growth has remained weak.

US employers added 29,000 jobs in September, while the unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent, pointing to a cooling labour market ahead of the election.

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