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Golf Legend Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida For Drink And Drive, Car Crash

Woods attempted to overtake a pickup truck pulling a small trailer and swerved to avoid the collision but clipped the trailer and rolled his SUV.

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Golf Legend Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida For Drink And Drive, Car Crash
Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence.
Photo source: Bloomberg

Tiger Woods was arrested Friday afternoon for driving under the influence after crashing his vehicle into another car in Jupiter Island, Florida, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. “Our DUI investigators came to the scene and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment,” said Sheriff John M. Budensiek in a news conference. Woods has also been charged with property damage and refusal to submit a urinalysis test. Budensiek confirmed that Woods and the other driver were not seriously injured.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in West Palm Beach, not far from where the golf star lives. Woods attempted to overtake a pickup truck pulling a small trailer and swerved to avoid the collision but clipped the trailer and rolled his SUV, Budensiek said. 

Woods had just competed on Tuesday in the TGL Finals where his team Jupiter Links lost to the Los Angeles Golf Club, owned by Alexis Ohanian and Serena and Venus Williams. Woods has not played in the PGA Tour since July 2024 and has been recovering from a ruptured Achilles injury since last March. He also had back surgery in October. 

Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports, the parent company of TGL, was valued at $500 million in 2024 after a funding round led by Dynasty Equity and Connect Ventures. TMRW Sports is also poised to run the NFL's professional men's and women's flag football league. 

The golfing great was previously involved in a car crash in 2021 that left him with serious injuries.

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