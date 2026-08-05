Explosions In Dubai? X Users Report Loud Blasts, Share Videos Of Smoke Near Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah

Explosions were reported in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area in the early hours of Wednesday, with several social media posts describing multiple blasts and heavy smoke, even as authorities were yet to confirm the incident.

According to a report by AOL, the first bangs were heard around 2:40 a.m.local time on Wednesday, with residents describing a building on fire in the Jebel Ali area, roughly 25 miles from Dubai's city centre. Nearby residents also reported hearing the bangs in Al Furjan.

Videos shared on X show plumes of dark smoke rising over a residential neighbourhood of villas and palm trees, with a fire glow visible in the distance.

Another widely shared clip includes a flight-tracking map showing aircraft routes over the city. A separate image shows smoke over an apartment complex.

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Several X accounts, including The Hormuz Letter and Ryan Rozbiani, claimed Yemen's Houthi forces had struck Jebel Ali with missiles and drones, though these claims remain unverified and unconfirmed by any government or military source.

Another account alleged that at least seven blasts occurred and speculated that authorities were attributing them to an industrial accident to avoid disrupting US-Iran talks, a claim that similarly has no independent verification.

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Dubai has repeatedly come under missile and drone attack since the US-Iran conflict escalated in February, with strikes previously hitting Jebel Ali port, the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai International Airport.

The Dubai Media Office has on past occasions swiftly denied unverified reports of explosions.

As of the time of writing, no official statement had been issued by UAE authorities confirming or denying Wednesday's reports, and the cause of the fire and blasts remained unclear.

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