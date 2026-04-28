Beyond Barrels: UAE's OPEC Exit Lifts The Veil On Saudi-Emirati Rift

The United Arab Emirates' decision to exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the wider OPEC+ bloc is being seen as more than just an economic recalibration, with analysts flagging rising political divergence between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

The UAE, which produces around 3.5 million barrels per day and accounts for roughly 4% of global supply, has been investing heavily to lift capacity to 5 mbpd by 2027. It also contributes nearly 12% of OPEC's output, making it one of the cartel's most significant players, and historically one of its most compliant with production quotas.

Yet, tensions have been building. Analysts suggest the move reflects not just frustration over output restrictions but also widening regional differences.

Analysts said that Saudi Arabia's defence pact with Pakistan, divergent strategies in Yemen, and the UAE's growing alignment with the United States and Israel have all added strain to ties between the Gulf heavyweights.

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Announcing the decision via state news agency WAM, the UAE said it would withdraw effective May 1 to prioritise “national interests.”

“This decision reflects the UAE's long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile,” the statement said.

“During our time in the organisation, we made significant contributions and even greater sacrifices for the benefit of all… however, the time has come to focus our efforts on what our national interest dictates.”

The timing is critical. The exit comes amid one of the most severe energy shocks since the 1970s, with crude prices surging as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about a fifth of global oil, remain heavily disrupted due to the Iran crisis, limiting immediate supply responses.

According to TRT, Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy noted that while the UAE's withdrawal may not have an immediate price impact due to constrained shipments, it raises deeper concerns.

"The move points to a potentially more volatile oil market as OPEC's capacity to smooth supply imbalances diminishes,” he said.

ALSO READ: UAE Quits OPEC: What It Means For Oil Prices Amid Hormuz Standoff

Jamie Ingram of the Middle East Economic Survey added that the cartel could lose about 13% of its production capacity following the UAE's exit, citing International Energy Agency data.

Founded in 1960, OPEC has long relied on coordinated production to influence prices, from the 1973 embargo to managing shocks during the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE's departure now puts that cohesion under renewed pressure, raising a key question for markets: is this a shift driven by economics—or a signal of a deeper geopolitical realignment within the Gulf?

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