Earthquake In Afghanistan: 6.0 Magnitude Tremors Strike Hindu Kush Region

An earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Saturday, reports said, citing alerts issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors were measured to be of 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, according to EMSC. The United States Geological Survey stated in its alert that tremors eruptd from about 43 km south of Jurm, which is located in the Badakhshan province in the country's northeast.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in the Afghan capital of Kabul, along with parts of northern Pakistan, news agency Reuters reported.

However, there were no reports of tremors in northern Indian states by the time the preliminary news emerged.

There was no word on causalties or damages in Afghanistan either in the early updates shared by news agencies.

Hindu Kush, notably, is a seismically active belt of Afghanistan, making it prone to earthquakes. The frequent tremors are a result of Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates colliding.

ALSO READ: Venezuela Hit By Another Earthquake; Over 50,000 Still Missing After Twin Quakes

The earthquake has been reported a couple of days after fatal tremors struck the Latin American country of Venezuela, leaving nearly 1,000 people dead and 50,000 persons missing.

The scale of the disaster has prompted global concern. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that as many as 6.76 million people could be affected by the earthquakes, including nearly 2 million residents of Caracas.

The United Nations has also warned of the humanitarian impact on children, saying an estimated 3.9 million children live in the affected areas. UNICEF teams are supporting relief efforts alongside Venezuelan authorities.

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