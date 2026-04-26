Donald Trump White House Shooting: Everything You Need To Know

A gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

A Secret Service agent was shot in the protective vest but is expected to recover.

The suspected shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, was apprehended and is in custody.

Trump later addressed the press, praising law enforcement for their swift response. That is all from NDTV Profit's live coverage of this story. Thank you for staying with us.