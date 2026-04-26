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Donald Trump White House Shooting: Everything You Need To Know

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday after gunshots were fired near the venue in Washington.

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Donald Trump White House Shooting: Everything You Need To Know
1 hour ago

A gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

A Secret Service agent was shot in the protective vest but is expected to recover.

The suspected shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, was apprehended and is in custody.

Trump later addressed the press, praising law enforcement for their swift response. That is all from NDTV Profit's live coverage of this story. Thank you for staying with us.

Apr 26, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: It's A Wrap!

It's a wrap from our end. Here's everything We Know About The White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

  • A gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night, prompting the evacuation of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance from the venue.
  • A Secret Service agent was shot in the protective vest during the incident but is expected to be fine, a fact Trump confirmed at a press conference.
  • The suspected shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allent from Torrance, California. He is currently in custody.
  • Trump shared the first image of the shooter on Truth Social, describing him as a "sick person" who looked "pretty evil."
  • Trump confirmed the shooter was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by Secret Service, and recalled the 2024 assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania.
  • Trump called the Washington Hilton "not a particularly secure building" and said he was "kind of honoured" by repeated assassination attempts, comparing himself to historically targeted figures like Abraham Lincoln.
  • Trump also warned at the presser that everything else "will be peanuts" compared to Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.
  • The DC Metropolitan Police Department held a media briefing on the incident at the Terrace Level of the Washington Hilton.

Apr 26, 2026 08:34 (IST)
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Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Presser Ends

Presser involving US Donald Trump is now over, with the Trump administration sharing the name and images of the shooter. 

Apr 26, 2026 08:33 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump Shares A Video

 

Apr 26, 2026 08:30 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Shooter Looked 'Evil'

Trump said that the suspected shooter was a "sick person" and looked "pretty evil".

Apr 26, 2026 08:28 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump On Iran

Trump warns that "everything will be peanuts compared to Iran getting a nuclear weapon. And they will use it too. I can tell you that."

Apr 26, 2026 08:23 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump Not Happy With DC Building

Trump has said the White House press dinner venue -- the Washington Hill -- "not a particularly secure building".

Apr 26, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump 'Honored' By Assassination Attempt

When asked about repeated assassination attempts, Trump said in the course of history, "only people who do more gets targeted. Like Abraham Lincoln, and you know, the big guys. I have to say I am kind of honoured by that."

Apr 26, 2026 08:14 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump Mentions Pennsylvania Shooting

Trump has said that the shooting suspect was armed with multiple weapons before being stopped by Secret Service.

"Shooter came close in Pennsylvania," Trump recalled an assassination bid on him in 2024.

Apr 26, 2026 08:10 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump Shares Image Of Shooter

Donald Trump has officially shared the first image of the shooter on Truth Social.

 

Apr 26, 2026 08:09 (IST)
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Trump Presser Live Updates: Trump Confirms Officer Being Shot

Donald Trump has confirmed that an officer was shot at but will be fine as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Apr 26, 2026 08:04 (IST)
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Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Trump Starts Presser

Donald Trump has started addressing the press in the wake of the event. 

Apr 26, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: DC Police Dept Says

"MPD and our law enforcement partners are about to hold a media briefing on tonight's incident at the Terrace Level of the Washington Hilton."

Apr 26, 2026 08:48 (IST)
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Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Shooter Name Revealed

According to the NYPost and Fox News columnist, Karol Markowicz, the attempted shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California and he is currently in custody. 

Apr 26, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Secret Service Agent Shot

A Secret Service agent was shot in the protective vest when a gunman opened fire outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, Fox News has reported. The agent is expected to be fine. 

Apr 26, 2026 07:51 (IST)
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Donald Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Presser Coming Up

US President Donald Trump is expected to address the press shortly following the events of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Apr 26, 2026 07:49 (IST)
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Donald Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Message From Trump

President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, praised the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response, saying they "acted quickly and bravely."

 

Apr 26, 2026 07:47 (IST)
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Donald Trump White House Shooting Live Updates: Hello & Welcome

Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident. We will be bringing you the latest updates as the situation develops. Stay with us.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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