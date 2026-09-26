Donald Trump Again Says Iran 'Can Not Have A Nuclear Weapon'

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his opposition to Iran possessing a nuclear weapon.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!!! President DJT.”

The remarks came as Iran proposed a seven-day roadmap aimed at restoring normal maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint through which a significant share of the world's oil and natural gas shipments passes during peacetime.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, Trump has rejected Iran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

The reported response came hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Tehran's proposed roadmap. Iran has said the US would first need to take several steps, including releasing $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Araghchi also said all hostilities, including those involving Lebanon, would need to cease during the seven-day period. Once the US conditions were met, Iran said the Strait could be reopened and negotiations on a broader agreement could begin on the seventh day.

“The choice now rests with the United States,” Araghchi said, according to reports. “Iran does not accept coercion, threats or intimidation.”

The US government has not publicly announced a formal response to the proposal. However, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Trump was sceptical about whether Iran would fulfil Washington's demands.

Trump's stated priorities have included preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Despite the reported impasse, diplomatic contacts between the two sides have continued through intermediaries.

Qatar has been facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran, with its foreign minister speaking with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about de-escalation and conditions for renewed dialogue, according to Al Jazeera.

US officials and Iranian representatives have also held mediated discussions in New York. Trump previously described one such round of talks as “very good”.

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