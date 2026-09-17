Iran War To End Soon? Trump Again Claims Tehran Wants To Make A Deal

US President Donald Trump has again suggested the war with Iran could be nearing an end, saying Tehran wants to reach a deal, even as earlier predictions of an imminent settlement have repeatedly failed to materialise.

"Well, hopefully we're toward the end of the war," Trump told reporters on Wednesday, according to Fox News. "They want to make a deal. We'll see how that works out."

The remarks came as Trump discussed efforts to end the war with Iran, which began on February 28 with a US and Israeli strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and has since disrupted regional shipping and energy markets through repeated closures of the Strait of Hormuz.

It is not the first time Trump has predicted an imminent breakthrough.

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Speaking on Sunday, he said the war would end this year, "possibly after" November's midterm elections, adding that "gasoline's going to drop like a rock." He has also said on Truth Social that Iran "wants to make a deal, quickly and badly."

The two countries had reached an agreement in mid-June to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but fighting later resumed. A 60-day window written into that deal for finalising a comprehensive settlement lapsed on August 17 without an agreement, with Trump at the time threatening to strike Oman if it interfered with US' efforts in the strait.

Since the conflict began, Trump has repeatedly said across White House remarks, Truth Social posts and interviews that a deal to end the war was close, though no final comprehensive settlement between Washington and Tehran has since been confirmed.

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