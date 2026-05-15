Did Trump's Delegation Dump Chinese Gifts Before Leaving Beijing? Here's What Reports Claim

Even as US President Donald Trump described his Beijing talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “highly successful” and “unforgettable,” reports emerging after the visit underscore the deep mistrust that continues to define US-China ties.

According to Clash Report and multiple media accounts, members of the US delegation accompanying Trump allegedly discarded all items provided by Chinese hosts, including commemorative badges, lapel pins, gifts and burner phones, before boarding Air Force One for the return journey from Beijing.

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The reports further claimed that delegation members had avoided carrying personal electronic devices during the trip and instead relied exclusively on temporary “clean” burner phones as part of stringent cybersecurity precautions.

“Nothing of Chinese origin got on the plane,” Clash Report said, citing accounts from media representatives travelling with the delegation.

The reported move reflects longstanding concerns within Washington over Beijing's cyber surveillance capabilities and the possibility of electronic devices or souvenirs being used for intelligence gathering or tracking purposes.

The strict security protocols stood in sharp contrast to the carefully choreographed diplomatic optics of the two-day summit, which concluded on May 15. During the visit, Trump and Xi were seen walking through the Zhongnanhai leadership compound gardens and attending formal engagements featuring traditional Chinese cuisine.

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Trump also touted what he called “fantastic trade deals,” including agreements linked to Boeing aircraft purchases and American soybean exports. In a notable late addition to the delegation, Jensen Huang, chief executive of NVIDIA, joined discussions centred on artificial intelligence semiconductors and advanced technology cooperation.

Despite the warm public messaging, the disposal of Chinese-issued materials before departure highlighted the continuing trust deficit between the world's two largest economies.

While Trump spoke of “constructive strategic stability” and emphasised his personal rapport with Xi, the reported security measures suggested that diplomatic engagement has done little to dilute Washington's caution over potential cyber and intelligence risks linked to China.

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