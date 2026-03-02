Burj Khalifa Insured Against War Damage? Dubai Landmark's Cover In Focus Amid Iranian Strikes

Dubai has come under missile and drone attacks launched by Iran as the Gulf conflict involving the US and Israel has widened. The strikes prompted authorities to evacuate key landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, and raised fresh concerns about the safety and legal protection of major infrastructure in the city.

The immediate question many might be asking: Is the Burj Khalifa insured?

How The Tower Is Insured

The Burj Khalifa attracts millions of visitors each year to its observation decks on the 124th, 125th and 148th floors. It offers amazing views of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf. Behind its glass and steel exterior sits a complex insurance structure arranged for its developer, Emaar Properties.

The core insurance programme was arranged by Oman Insurance for Emaar as a construction all-risk and property policy, with Munich Re acting as the lead reinsurer. The policy reportedly covers around $1.5 billion in exposure for the structure itself. This applies to the building owned by Emaar. However, individual apartments, hotel interiors, offices and their contents are insured separately by their respective owners.

Large flagship properties owned by Emaar in Dubai usually carry insurance for political violence. This can include sabotage, terrorism, malicious damage, riots, civil commotion, invasion, hostilities (whether war is declared or not), civil war, rebellion, revolution, coup d'etat, insurrection, mutiny and war.

The Burj Khalifa is Emaar's most high-profile asset, and its other major towers usually include cover for political violence and terrorism. For this reason, it is highly likely, though not publicly confirmed, that the tower's current property insurance includes similar protection. If so, this would form the basis of any claim linked to a deliberate missile attack.

What Happens If There Is War Damage?

In insurance terms, a missile strike by a state or non-state actor is usually handled under specialised terrorism, political violence or war-risk extensions, rather than being treated as a separate “missile” category. However, many policies exclude full-scale war while offering limited cover for terrorism or political violence.

This means any payout would depend on the exact wording of the policy, including limits and exclusions, details that are not publicly available.

The financial stakes are significant. The tower's original construction cost was estimated at between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion. Today, the replacement cost is believed to be far higher, with 2025 estimates ranging from $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion. A 2026 valuation analysis suggests the tower underpins the wider Downtown Dubai development, valued at roughly $20 billion, and that its overall worth is several times its build cost.

If the Burj Khalifa were to suffer direct damage in a military conflict, compensation would depend entirely on the scope of its insurance cover and how the event is classified under the policy terms.

What Happened In Dubai

Explosions were reported across Dubai and other parts of the UAE on Saturday and Sunday, after Iranian missiles were launched towards the Gulf. While strikes were aimed at US military bases in the region, civilian areas were also affected amid their interception.

In Dubai, emergency steps were taken at major landmarks. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was evacuated as a safety measure while missiles and drones were intercepted overhead. However, there has been no confirmation that the tower itself was directly struck.

Reports on Saturday evening said fires and thick smoke were seen at Dubai International Airport after drone debris hit the site. Authorities halted flights across UAE airspace as a precaution, putting safety measures in place.

Separately, a drone interception near the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel caused a small fire on the outer surface of the building, which emergency crews quickly brought under control.

Videos shared on social media showed plumes of smoke rising near several skyscrapers in Dubai shortly after the missile launches.

