Bangladesh Violence: Sharif Osman Hadi's Death Triggers Attack On Top Media Houses — What We Know
Youth leader Hadi’s death has sparked violent protests in multiple cities, rising anti-India sentiment and attacks on media outlets seen as pro-India.
Violence continues to grip Bangladesh following the killing of youth protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
Hadi, 32, died on Thursday at Singapore’s General Hospital from gunshot injuries sustained during an assassination attempt in the capital city, Dhaka, last week.
The incident has sparked violent protests in multiple cities, rising anti-India sentiment and attacks on media outlets seen as pro-India.
Hadi was a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s July 2024 student-led uprising that resulted in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. He was planning to contest the upcoming Parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026. He was also an outspoken critic of India and Hasina, who has been residing in Delhi since fleeing Dhaka.
Police and paramilitary forces in Bangladesh have increased patrols across Dhaka after Thursday’s violent protests. Besides political buildings and cultural sites, media offices are one of the key institutions being attacked in the latest unrest, according to Al Jazeera.
Bangladesh Media Attacked
The violence has resulted in massive attacks on journalist institutions that are perceived as “pro-India” in Bangladesh, the Al Jazeera report added.
On Thursday night, protesters vandalised the offices of Bangladesh’s largest daily, Prothom Alo, and the English-language newspaper The Daily Star. Firefighters controlled fire at The Daily Star office building, rescuing trapped journalists while soldiers secured the area.
The attack took place around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday after 30 to 35 attackers marched from Shahbagh to the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar. They began throwing bricks, smashing glass and breaking the main gate shutters. They destroyed the building’s firefighting system and CCTV cameras, and set the building on fire, the publication noted in a report on Saturday.
The attackers looted over 150 computers, laptops, cash, lockers and personal belongings. They also set fire to the building, which spread to neighbouring structures and a nearby power connection. Despite repeated calls to fire and law enforcement services, responders were blocked by the attackers.
Demonstrators also chanted slogans supporting Hadi and vowed to continue protests and demand swift justice. Several neighbourhoods remained tense throughout the night.
Subsequently, The Daily Star also issued a statement on its website, condemning what it described as a rise of “new forms of repression” by certain forces, asserting they claimed victory following the fall of authoritarian rule.
On the controversy, Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said that recent attacks should not be seen as isolated incidents. He referred to the vandalism of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, harassment of New Age editor Nurul Kabir, and the assault on Chhayanaut.
He also condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, followed by the burning of his body on allegations of hurting religious sentiments.