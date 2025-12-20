Bangladesh Violence: Sharif Osman Hadi's Death Triggers Attack On Top Media Houses — What We Know

Violence continues to grip Bangladesh following the killing of youth protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

Hadi, 32, died on Thursday at Singapore’s General Hospital from gunshot injuries sustained during an assassination attempt in the capital city, Dhaka, last week.

The incident has sparked violent protests in multiple cities, rising anti-India sentiment and attacks on media outlets seen as pro-India.

Hadi was a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s July 2024 student-led uprising that resulted in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. He was planning to contest the upcoming Parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026. He was also an outspoken critic of India and Hasina, who has been residing in Delhi since fleeing Dhaka.

Police and paramilitary forces in Bangladesh have increased patrols across Dhaka after Thursday’s violent protests. Besides political buildings and cultural sites, media offices are one of the key institutions being attacked in the latest unrest, according to Al Jazeera.