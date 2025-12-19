Bangladesh Unrest Explained: What's Behind The Protests And Anti-India Slogans In Dhaka?

Bangladesh has been embroiled in a fresh wave of unrest after the death of a student leader named Sharif Osman Hadi, which has sparked violent protests in Dhaka. It has also raised fears of further instability ahead of the national elections.

Violence erupted on Thursday, Dec. 18, after news broke of Hadi’s death. The 32-year-old was a senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha. He had emerged as a popular face of the youth movement that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reported BBC. He was also an outspoken critic of India, where Hasina remains in self-imposed exile.

Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants on Dec. 12 while launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He was first treated at a local hospital before being taken to Singapore for advanced medical care. After spending six days on life support, he died there, reported Reuters.

The incident took place just a day after Bangladesh announced the date for the country’s first elections since the 2024 uprising. Hadi had been planning to contest the polls as an independent candidate, reported BBC.