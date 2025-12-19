Business NewsNationalSecurity Beefed Up At Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi
Security Beefed Up At Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi

Tension gripped Bangladesh after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Hadi's death in a televised address, triggering widespread protests, attacks and vandalism on Thursday night.

19 Dec 2025, 06:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel keep vigil near Bangladesh Assistant High Commission amid a demonstration by Tipra Motha Party's youth wing to protest the alleged 'anti-India campaign' and remarks made by a leader of the neighbouring country about the Northeast, in Agartala, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Security arrangements have been bolstered at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi following violent protests in Bangladesh after the death of prominent leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

"We have intensified security arrangements at the Bangladesh High Commission on Thursday night. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition," the officer said.

