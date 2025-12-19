Anti-India Elements Running Loose: Shashi Tharoor Weighs In On Escalating Bangladesh Tensions

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed concern over the escalating unrest in Bangladesh, noting that “irresponsible elements” are making provocative statements against India.

“We are concerned and there are irresponsible elements in Bangladesh who are saying very, very silly things. You saw the statement recently from one student leader saying he's going to separate the seven states from the rest of India. Who is he to talk like this? But people are doing this, and therefore, we are very conscious that such elements are running loose,” Tharoor told news agency ANI.

He urged authorities to ensure India’s “fundamental interests” are not harmed, while supporting “stability, peace and democracy in Bangladesh.”

Tharoor was referring to Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Nahid Islam, who recently warned that "we would isolate the seven sisters and give refuge to separatists” if India interfered in Bangladesh’s internal affairs, according to The Print. Seven sisters was a reference used for India's northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

On Thursday, an Indian Parliamentary Standing Committee report, chaired by Tharoor, called the current situation in Bangladesh the “greatest strategic challenge” for India since the 1971 Liberation War.