A New Opening? Iran FM Says Considering Trump Team's 'Request' For Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday said Tehran is weighing a renewed round of negotiations with the United States, claiming Washington has sought talks after failing to meet its objectives in the ongoing conflict, the Russian media reported.

“The US had been ‘requesting' negotiations,” Araghchi reportedly said, adding, “It is clear that Iran has stood up against the world's greatest superpower, and they have not achieved even one of their goals. This is why they have requested negotiations, and we are currently considering it."

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The remarks came during Araghchi's visit to Russia, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg.

The visit follows stalled diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington after earlier engagements in Pakistan failed to produce a breakthrough.

Russian officials said discussions focused on the escalating tensions in West Asia, with Moscow reiterating support for regional stability.

Putin assured Iran that Russia would work toward outcomes that serve “the interests of all the peoples of the region.”

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Meanwhile, backchannel efforts to revive US-Iran dialogue remain uncertain.

Araghchi reportedly questioned Washington's commitment to diplomacy after it cancelled a planned envoy visit, instead proposing talks via phone — an option Iran has so far declined.

Separately, Iran has floated a phased proposal to de-escalate tensions, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade and restoring oil exports.

Nuclear negotiations, however, would be deferred under this plan.

The developments signal a potential diplomatic opening, even as deep mistrust and ongoing regional tensions continue to hinder progress.

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