12 Indians Among 13 Dead In Explosion At Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, officials said on Monday.

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

Citing Qatari authorities, it said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," it added.

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Earlier, during a press briefing on Monday, the Gulf country's energy minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins have died in the incident.

The Embassy of India in Doha said it is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and will render all help to the families of those who have lost their lives or have been injured.

Earlier, the Embassy of India expressed "deep concern at the unfortunate incident", in which several people got injured, and some are missing.

"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Interior said that the incident was caused by a "technical malfunction" during operations, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and injuries to 66 others of various nationalities.

It said security authorities immediately responded to the accident in coordination with emergency response teams in Ras Laffan, implementing approved emergency procedures at the site.

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The injured were transferred to medical facilities to receive treatment, while search and response operations at the scene were completed.

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the exact technical causes of the accident and to establish all circumstances surrounding the incident, it said.

The ministry also said that no leaks were detected as a result of the accident and that there is no threat to public safety or the surrounding environment.

Earlier, QatarEnergy said the incident occurred during the start-up of operations, which resulted in an explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility on Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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