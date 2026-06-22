Explosion Rocks Qatar's Ras Laffan Gas Facility; 54 Injured, 18 Missing

An explosion followed by a fire struck the Barzan gas plant in Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening, prompting an emergency response at one of the country's most important energy facilities. The incident left 54 injured while 18 people were missing.

The blast occurred at the Barzan gas plant, a key facility that supplies natural gas to Qatar's domestic market. Located within Ras Laffan Industrial City, north of Doha, the site forms part of Qatar's main liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing hub and is central to the country's energy infrastructure, Reuters reported.



Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom across the region, including in the capital, Doha, while large flames and a thick plume of black smoke were visible from several miles away. Emergency teams and Civil Defence units were immediately deployed to the site to contain the fire.

QatarEnergy, the state-owned energy company, described the event as an "operational incident", while Qatar's Ministry of Interior characterised it as a technical accident. According to sources familiar with the matter, the explosion occurred during start-up operations as personnel were working to reactivate equipment at the facility.

Officials emphasised that no hazardous gas or material leaks were detected following the incident. Both QatarEnergy and government authorities assured the public that the situation had been contained and that there was no danger to nearby communities or surrounding industrial operations, according to Gulf News.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. QatarEnergy has not yet provided details regarding the extent of any damage to the plant or whether operations at the facility will be affected.

The incident highlights the operational risks associated with large-scale energy infrastructure, though officials stressed that swift emergency measures prevented the situation from escalating further. Additional information is expected as investigators continue to assess the cause and impact of the accident, local media reported.

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