Xbox Gamers Could Soon Have More Console Options. Here's What CEO Said

Microsoft's Xbox division is exploring a broader range of gaming hardware for its next generation, with CEO Asha Sharma indicating that the upcoming Project Helix platform could include multiple devices rather than a single console. Her comments come as Microsoft's latest quarterly results show a smaller year-on-year decline in Xbox revenue than in the previous quarter.
In a post on X, Sharma outlined the division's latest financial performance and its plans to improve console availability. "Console sales remain constrained by supply, with more demand than consoles available. We're working to get more consoles into players' hands, including through our expanded refurbishment program. We're making progress, with a lot more work ahead," she stated.
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In Q1, XBOX revenue declined 2% YoY, compared with a 10% decline a quarter ago, while our accountability margin improved. Minecraft and WoW Forever set records, Call of Duty had its most acclaimed release in more than a decade, and our PC platform revenue grew double digits. Console sales remain constrained by supply, with more demand than consoles available. We're working to get more consoles into players' hands, including through our expanded refurbishment program. We're making progress, with a lot more work ahead.
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Refurbishment generally involves inspecting previously used or returned hardware, repairing or replacing components where necessary, and preparing the devices for resale or reuse.
Expanding such a programme could give buyers another route to obtaining a console when new units are difficult to find. It could also help Microsoft make better use of existing hardware rather than relying exclusively on additional newly manufactured consoles.
Microsoft's first quarter fiscal 2027 results, announced on Wednesday, showed that Xbox product revenue stood at $5.379 billion, compared with $5.508 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.
According to Microsoft's official earnings release, Xbox content and services revenue declined by two percent year-on-year, or one percent after adjusting for currency movements. Despite the decline, Sharma said that the overall year-on-year revenue drop had narrowed from ten percent in the previous quarter to two percent in the latest reporting period.
Sharma also highlighted developments across Microsoft's gaming portfolio. "Minecraft and WoW Forever set records, Call of Duty had its most acclaimed release in more than a decade, and our PC platform revenue grew double digits," she stated.
Microsoft's latest comments indicate that improving console availability remains a priority as the company works to strengthen its gaming business. An expanded refurbishment programme could provide another route for consumers looking to buy an Xbox console. However, the company has not disclosed the scale of the expansion, its availability across markets or the prices of the refurbished devices.
For now, Sharma's remarks point to efforts to address supply constraints rather than a confirmed announcement about new hardware. Further details on the refurbishment programme and any future console plans are awaited.
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