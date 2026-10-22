No Game Pass? Xbox Now Lets Insiders Buy Cloud Gaming Hours In Packs

Xbox is giving some players a way to stream games without signing up for Game Pass. Members of the Xbox Insider Program who don't have an active Game Pass subscription can now buy blocks of cloud gaming time, Xbox announced. The test gives Insiders an early look at the option, which is due to reach more players in November.

Three pack sizes are on offer at introductory prices. Ten hours of play costs $3.99, 25 hours costs $7.99 and 50 hours costs $11.99. Buying in bulk brings the cost down from about 40 cents an hour on the smallest pack to roughly 24 cents an hour on the largest. The announcement only lists prices in US dollars.

What You Get

Xbox says players who pay for playtime won't see ads while streaming. The company also promises less time waiting in queues and high-quality video. Any hours that are bought stay in the account until they're used up, so there's no pressure to play them within a set period. The packs could appeal to occasional players who don't want a monthly subscription.

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There are some conditions. Buyers must own a game that can be played through the cloud, though select free-to-play games can be streamed without a purchase. They'll also need a compatible device. Xbox notes that what's on offer, including payment choices, supported games and features, could vary by country, device, account status and which Insider testing group a player belongs to.

This isn't the only way to stream without Game Pass. In July, Xbox began testing free cloud gaming supported by ads with Insiders. Players can now choose between streaming for free and sitting through ads, or paying to skip them.

Bigger Changes Ahead

The preview comes as Xbox Cloud Gaming prepares for bigger changes. As reported earlier, Microsoft plans to introduce streaming limits for Game Pass subscribers from November, capping Ultimate members at 15 hours, Premium at 10 and Essential at five, while also launching a pay-as-you-go option for cloud gaming.

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How to Join

To take part, players need to join the Xbox Insider Program by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app on an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One or Windows PC. Xbox is encouraging testers to send feedback, which it says will help shape the experience ahead of the wider release. Insiders can share their thoughts through Xbox's Player Voice site or ask for help on the Xbox Insider subreddit.

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