When Is Chaitra Navratri 2026? Check Dates, Colours List, Goddess Names And Significance

Chaitra Navratri is widely regarded as one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar. It is devoted to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Observed over nine days, the occasion also heralds the beginning of the Hindu lunar year and embodies the enduring theme of good prevailing over evil. Devotees typically maintain ritual fasts, recite prayers, and present traditional offerings to the goddess during this spiritually significant period.

In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will be observed from March 19 to March 27, culminating in the celebration of Ram Navami. Each day of the festival honours a different manifestation of Durga and is linked with a specific colour and prasad offered as part of the rituals.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Dates And Key Details For The 9 Days

Day 1: Devotion To Shailputri

Date: March 19

Colour: Yellow

Bhog: Desi ghee

The opening day of Chaitra Navratri begins with the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash installation, which formally initiates the nine-day observance.

Devotees offer prayers to Shailputri, regarded as the daughter of the Himalayas and the first manifestation of Durga. Desi ghee is offered as prasad, a gesture believed to bring physical strength and good health.

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Day 2: Worship Of Brahmacharini

Date: March 20

Colour: Green

Bhog: Sugar

The second day is dedicated to Brahmacharini, revered as a symbol of penance, wisdom and unwavering devotion. Worshippers present sugar or other sweet offerings as prasad, seeking the goddess's blessings for harmony, spiritual growth and prosperity in life.

Day 3: Prayers To Chandraghanta

Date: March 21

Colour: Grey

Bhog: Milk and milk-based sweets

The third day honours Chandraghanta, a fierce yet protective form of the goddess. Devotees present milk, kheer or other dairy preparations as offerings, seeking courage and protection while praying for the removal of negative forces.

Day 4: Worship Of Kushmanda

Date: March 22

Colour: Orange

Bhog: Malpua

The fourth day of Chaitra Navratri is devoted to Kushmanda, believed in Hindu mythology to have created the universe with her radiant smile. Devotees present malpua and other sweet offerings while praying for prosperity and happiness.

Day 5: Devotion To Skandamata

Date: March 23

Colour: White

Bhog: Bananas

Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Kartikeya, is worshipped on the fifth day. Bananas are offered as prasad, and devotees seek blessings for wisdom, family well-being and the protection of children.

Day 6: Prayers For Katyayani

Date: March 24

Colour: Red

Bhog: Honey

The sixth day is associated with Katyayani, a powerful warrior from Durga. Devotees offer honey during rituals, believing it helps invite positive energies and the goddess's divine favour.

Day 7: Devotion To Kalaratri

Date: March 25

Colour: Royal Blue

Bhog: Jaggery

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Kalaratri, considered the most formidable manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is revered for dispelling fear and destroying negative forces. Devotees commonly offer jaggery or sweets prepared from jaggery during prayers, seeking protection and strength.

Day 8: Worship Of Mahagauri

Date: March 26

Colour: Pink

Bhog: Coconut

The eighth day is devoted to Mahagauri, a form of the goddess associated with purity, grace and tranquility. Coconut and dishes made from it are presented during prayers as devotees seek peace, prosperity and blessings.

Day 9: Reverence For Siddhidatri

Date: March 27

Colour: Purple

Bhog: Sesame seeds

The concluding day of Navratri is devoted to the worship of Siddhidatri, who is believed to bestow spiritual powers and wisdom upon her devotees. Hindu scriptures describe how, at the beginning of the universe, Rudra prayed to the primordial divine force, Adi Parashakti, seeking her blessing for creation.

The goddess is believed to have first existed in a formless state before manifesting as Siddhidatri, emerging from the left side of Shiva. As part of Navratri rituals, devotees offer sesame seeds to the goddess, seeking blessings for spiritual growth and divine powers.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Significance

Chaitra Navratri marks the start of the Hindu lunar calendar and is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The nine-day observance carries a powerful spiritual message, celebrating the victory of righteousness over evil.

Several traditions associated with Sharad Navratri are also practised during Chaitra Navratri.

Across India, the festival also overlaps with regional New Year celebrations. In Maharashtra, it coincides with Gudi Padwa. In the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the period corresponds with Ugadi.

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