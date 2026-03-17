Viral Video Shows Cabin Crew Member's Family Waving From Terrace As Her Flight Lands — Watch

A heartwarming video featuring a cabin crew member has gone viral on Instagram, capturing a rare and emotional moment as her family waved at her aircraft from their terrace while it was landing. The video was shared by Instagram user @pooja.1428, who is reportedly a cabin crew member. In the viral clip, she records from inside the aircraft as it descends toward the runway.

As the plane gets closer to the ground, she points the camera toward a residential area, where her home becomes visible. Her family members can be seen standing on the terrace, waving excitedly as the aircraft passes overhead.

The post's caption reads: "What a surreal moment to witness! My family watching my aircraft on flight radar and coming to the terrace to wave at me as I land! P.S. video taken while deadheading!!" The note about "deadheading" suggests she was off duty at the time, which allowed her to film the special moment.

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The video captures the unique perspective from inside the aircraft, offering viewers a glimpse of the ground below during landing. At the same time, it shows the emotional connection between the crew member and her family, who tracked the flight in real time using a flight radar app and gathered on the terrace to greet her.

The clip has received widespread attention on social media, with many users describing it as "beautiful" and "emotional." Viewers praised the thoughtful coordination by the family and highlighted how technology helped make the moment possible.

Several comments stood out for their emotional tone. One user wrote that it was "a moment every family dream of," while another said the video "gave goosebumps." Some users shared how aviation jobs often keep people away from their loved ones, making such moments even more special.

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Others called it "pure joy" and appreciated the simplicity of the gesture, saying it showed how small efforts can create lifelong memories.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has resonated with many for its simplicity and warmth, showing how even a brief moment can become unforgettable when shared with loved ones.

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