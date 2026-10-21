Vinod Khosla Criticised For Job Post Seeking 24/7 Chief Of Staff: 'Not For Any Self-Respecting Person'

Indian-origin entrepreneur Vinod Khosla has left the internet surprised and upset with the unusual demands for his next Chief of Staff. The billionaire venture capitalist posted a job opening, demanding that the Chief of Staff be available 24/7 in addition to the 12 hour “every-day” shifts in California.

The role will involve being a “thought partner to Vinod”, who can help him with business opportunities, research, writing and other aspects that “inform Vinod's decisions.”

The job's working conditions have caught people's attention. The position is based in Menlo Park, California, and requires the employee to work in person every day, generally from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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The candidate must also be available around the clock, including nights and weekends when needed. Khosla is asking for a three-year commitment and expects the selected person to live nearby or relocate.

“I'm hiring my next Chief of Staff. You won't know every field I work in. What matters is how quickly you learn, the questions you ask, and whether you can think from first principles. You'll help evaluate opportunities and work with founders building consequential companies. Technical background preferred. Three-year commitment…,” Khosla posted on X.

With over 2.7 million views, many people called out the billionaire investor for his unreasonable demands.

“This job is for indentured servants and not for any self-respecting person. The content, language and tone of description tells you all….,” a user replied.

Many tagged Grok AI chatbot in comments, suggesting that it will be the most suitable candidate. On the other hand, some users found the demand reasonable, noting that not every role is for everyone.

“Before anyone flips out: It's fine to have these requirements. All opportunities aren't for everyone..,” a user posted.

Indian billionaire and Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka has also reacted to the viral post, calling sleep a luxury at Khosla's job.

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“Available 24/7. 72 hours of work a week. Sleep is a luxury. Personal life is a distraction. If you've assisted Narayana Murthy or L&T's Subramanian, that's a MAJOR plus!” Goenka posted, jokingly referring to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy or L&T Chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan's support for longer working hours for Indians.

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