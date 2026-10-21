Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 DMZ Is Here: How To Get Started As An Operator

Modern Warfare 4's DMZ mode has gone live a few days before the game itself. The extraction mode arrived ahead of the game's October 23 worldwide launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Steam, Battle.net and other platforms. To help newcomers, Microsoft's Xbox Wire has put together a beginner's guide.

What Is DMZ?

DMZ can only be played in Modern Warfare 4. Each round sends players into Hajin, a sprawling map where the goal is to grab as much useful loot as possible and escape alive. Getting out depends on the equipment players carry in, but also on how carefully they develop their Operators and keep them safe.

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Building Your Roster

Players start with two Active Duty slots for their Operators and can unlock a third by raising their DMZ Player Level. An Operator placed in a slot stays there unless the player chooses to dismiss them.

Surviving missions and collecting DMZ XP makes Operators stronger, upgrades their Dog Tag and earns them Trait Points.

When an Operator Goes Missing

Losing an Operator in battle marks them as Missing in Action (MIA), and they can't be sent out again until the player deals with it. One option is to pay DMZ Cash at the Active Duty station in the Forward Operating Base to bring them back. The more Trait Points an Operator has, the higher this fee. They return with their Traits intact but without any of their equipment. The other option is to let them go and recruit a fresh Operator. Players can always take a free Loadout when deploying if they've run out of gear.

Three Trait Trees

Trait Points go into three trees. Warfighter is built for fighting and staying alive, and includes Possum, a self-revive that works once a match. Scout is about finding loot and spotting threats; its Thermal Padding Trait keeps players off enemy UAVs. Survivalist leans towards recovery and escape, with Traits such as Die Hard, which calls in an exfil automatically when a player is close to the pickup point.

Players can choose from 66 Traits, but no single Operator can hold more than 18. Picking a Trait also rules out the other choices on that branch.

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Reaching Prestige

An Operator with 18 Trait Points can be Prestiged, provided the player has enough DMZ Cash and has the required rare gear equipped. Doing so clears their Trait Points and empties their Backpack. In return, the Operator gains a Permanent Prestige Trait, picked at random, that stays with them for good. Every further Prestige demands more cash and more valuable equipment.

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