29-Year-Old Gets Rs 20.94 Lakh Pay Hike, Only To Find Former 'Toxic' Boss At New Job

A 29-year-old has shared on Reddit how their new job with a massive $22,000 pay hike has turned into a disappointment. Sharing the details, the person noted that their excitement over the job quickly faded once they learned that their new manager was a former boss they left a previous job to escape.

“I accepted a job offer and just found out my new manager is the reason I quit my old job?", said the person in the post, explaining that the new senior-level position at a larger company came with a $22,000 annual pay increase, equivalent to approximately Rs 20.94 lakh.

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The manager was reportedly their former supervisor, whom they had left three years earlier following a serious workplace dispute. The employee shared the experience in a Reddit post, asking users for advice on whether to approach human resources (HR) or reconsider the new job.

According to the post, the employee revealed that the supervisor had blamed them for a major billing error, even though she had approved it herself. The disagreement reportedly grew worse after the employee challenged her version of events. The incident was later brought up during their performance review.

The employee eventually decided to quit and move on professionally. However, they are now at the crossroads with the same manager again.



Reacting to the post, many Redditors shared their advice over appropriate professional ways to handle the situation.

“Just go in with the mentality of starting fresh. If it becomes apparent that it's not the mentality the manager is carrying, and a conversation doesn't clear the air, you can start looking for another position but you have the senior title and senior pay of the current job to leverage with….,” a user suggested.

Echoing similar sentiments, another user said: “You just need to kill her with kindness, documentation and by excellence in your position.”

Other users, drawing from their own experiences, suggested that the manager might be unlikely to repeat the same behaviour, as this was also a new role for her.

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“Start the job, and have a quiet conversation that you don't want a repeat of the last situation, and you will log every interaction so accountability is clear. She can be fired just as quickly as you can,” one person commented.

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