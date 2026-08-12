Tukaram Mundhe Effect In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Latest Promo Goes Viral

The impact of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's crackdown on food adulteration appears to have made its way into the storyline of the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The show's latest precap features an FDA inspection storyline, with Madhavi Bhide, a popular character who sells homemade pickles and papad, receiving a notice from FDA officials after they inspect her products. The precap has also drawn attention on social media.

In the viral precap, two FDA officials arrive at Atmaram and Madhavi Bhide's home and tell them, “A piece of glass has been found in your lemon-chilli pickle. Due to this, your licence has been cancelled. Whatever you want to say, come to our office and tell us.”

ALSO READ | Film Industry Union Body Appeals To Tukaram Mundhe To Inspect Food Provided On Film, TV Shoots

The development leaves Atmaram and Madhavi shocked, with viewers drawing parallels between the show's storyline and the recent FDA crackdown across Maharashtra.

The popular show, set in Mumbai's fictional Gokuldham Society, stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada and marked 18 years on July 28. Actress Sonalika Joshi plays Madhavi Bhide, a homemaker and entrepreneur who sells homemade pickles and papad in the show. She is married to Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, played by Mandar Chandwadkar, who is a teacher and the secretary of Gokuldham Society.

Tukaram Mundhe's FDA Crackdown

The storyline comes amid intensified inspections and raids by the Maharashtra FDA over food safety violations across the state. The department has been conducting checks at hotels, restaurants and other establishments as part of efforts to curb food adulteration and ensure the availability of safe and quality food for consumers.

The crackdown has attracted considerable attention across Maharashtra, with the FDA stepping up action against businesses found violating food safety norms.

Against this backdrop, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah appears to have brought the issue of food safety and adulteration into its storyline, highlighting a concern that has recently gained attention across the state.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala Containing Tobacco And Nicotine For One Year

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.