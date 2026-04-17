Trendspotting: Workplace Culture In The Spotlight This Week — The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Google Trends this week highlighted a diverse mix of topics capturing public attention across India. Search activity was driven by developments such as the Noida wage protest and the ongoing controversy surrounding the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik case, indicating strong public interest in labour and workplace issues.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, political curiosity was evident with rising searches about the Delimitation Bill, and the ongoing Indian Premier League - made a cut among the top trends this week.

Additionally, many users searched for the date of Akshaya Tritiya 2026, highlighting the importance of the auspicious festival. Here is the list of the top trending searches by Indians this week:

LSG vs RCB

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) remained among the top-searched queries on Google this week. The 19th edition of the IPL is being played from March 28 to May 31 across several venues.

As per the latest trend, LSG vs RCB was the most searched term this week, which spiked dramatically on April 16. On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

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Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle was also among the trending topics in India this week. The veteran singer died on Sunday after battling health complications for a while. On Saturday, she was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues.

She was cremated with full state honours at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. Searches related to the legendary singer surged by 1,000% to exceed one million in the past week.

Delimitation Bill

Searched on the Delimitation Bill saw a 700% spike in search volume with over 500K queries in recent days. On Thursday, the government tabled the Delimitation Bill in Parliament, which triggered a backlash from the opposition in southern states. Delimitation is the process of redrawing seats for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies on the basis of population.

According to the proposal, states and union territories with a single Lok Sabha constituency will not see an increase in parliamentary seats, even when their assembly strength grows.

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TCS Nashik

Searches related to TCS Nashik have crossed the 200K mark on Google, witnessing a 200% jump a few days ago. The TCS Nashik unit has recently dominated headlines due to a massive scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment, mental torture, and forced religious conversion.

As per the latest update, the case has escalated into a major corporate and legal crisis, leading to the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and multiple arrests.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date

Akshaya Tritiya is just around the corner and it's officially blowing up on Google Search right now. Akshaya Tritiya falls on Sunday, April 19, 2026. It is considered one of the important Hindu festivals believed to bring success, prosperity and good fortune in life.

Google Trends has logged over 50K queries related to "Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date" and searches related to it surged by 500% on the platform, as per the latest data.

Noida Wage Protest

Data on Google Trends highlights that "Noida wage protest" has remained the top query on the search engine over the past few days. Earlier this week, factory workers staged protests in Noida, calling for higher wages amid rising prices.

Workers staged a fresh protest outside a private company near Sector 8 Jama Masjid, demanding a salary hike on Friday. Police reached the spot and shifted the agitating workers inside the company premises.

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