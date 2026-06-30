'First Teach Your Child Manners': Dia Mirza Slammed Over 5-Year-Old Son's Plastic Remark To Coconut Vendor

Actor Dia Mirza is facing backlash on social media after a story she shared about her five-year-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, during a recent podcast episode went viral. While Dia saw the incident as an example of her son's concern for the environment, many internet users felt it showed entitlement instead.

The incident was shared during Dia's appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, where the two were discussing climate change and reducing the use of plastic.

Story That Sparked Backlash

Talking about her dislike for plastic packaging, Dia said she gets upset when coconut water is delivered in plastic bags with plastic straws. "The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn't know whom he was delivering."

She then recalled an incident when a coconut vendor arrived at her home.

According to Dia, Avyaan opened the door and told the delivery worker, "Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamare ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao" (Why have you brought it in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home. Take it out of the plastic, put it down and take the plastic and straw back).

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Reacting to the story, Soha Ali Khan praised the five-year-old and said, "Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction."

Social Media Slams

After the clip started circulating online, many users criticised both Dia and Soha. Several people felt the delivery worker, who was simply doing his job, should not have been spoken to that way.

One user called the incident "entitled," saying it was disrespectful to speak that way to a delivery worker serving customers in 40-degree heat.

Another accused Dia of hypocrisy over plastic use, calling it "insulated privilege," while a third said the child should have been taught basic manners instead of being encouraged to reprimand a worker.

Dia Mirza's Family

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan, later that year. Before her marriage to Rekhi, she was married to producer Sahil Sangha.

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