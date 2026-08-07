Tom Holland, Zendaya And A South Indian Wedding? AI Makes It Happen | Watch Viral Video

A fan-made AI video imagining Tom Holland and Zendaya's traditional South Indian wedding has gone viral across social media. The 46-second clip gives the Hollywood couple a Indian makeover and brings several Marvel stars together for a fictional celebration.

When Hollywood Goes Desi

Created by digital creator Hafiz (@ihafix), the video shows Tom Holland dressed in a white veshti and shirt, while Zendaya appears as a South Indian bride in a maroon saree, gold temple jewellery and jasmine flowers.

The wedding is set against a beautifully decorated mandap with colourful flowers, traditional rituals and a festive atmosphere that closely resembles a real South Indian ceremony.

Marvel Stars Join The AI Wedding

The video becomes even more interesting with its imagined guest list. AI versions of Marvel actors, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are shown attending the wedding in traditional Indian outfits.

Some scenes show them enjoying meals on banana leaves, while others feature them carrying chairs, cooking food and helping with the wedding preparations.

The mix of Hollywood superheroes and South Indian traditions has become one of the biggest reasons behind the video's popularity.

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Internet Is Impressed

The Tom Holland-Zendaya wedding video has received praise from social media users, with many calling it creative and fun. Many viewers were surprised by how realistic the AI-generated visuals looked.

Actor Sameera Reddy also reacted to the clip, writing, "The best thing I've seen today."

From Marvel To Westeros

The creator has also shared another AI-generated video featuring Game of Thrones characters in a South Indian setting. The clip shows Daenerys Targaryen in traditional attire with dragons soaring over village landscapes, adding a fantasy twist to the concept.

It has become another example of how creators are using artificial intelligence to reimagine global celebrities in uniquely Indian settings, creating content that is both entertaining and hard to scroll past.

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